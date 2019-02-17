Jerrel Rex Mulkey, 86, of Amarillo died February, 14, 2019. Services will be held Tuesday at First Baptist Church Sanctuary Amarillo with Dr. Howard Batson officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery in Amarillo. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 pm Monday at Cox Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Dr. Rex was born January 22, 1933 to Robert Royalton Mulkey and Ann Katheryn Carlton. Family request memorials be made to High Plains Children's Home, 11461 S Western St, Amarillo, TX 79118. Please see full obituary at www.coxfuneralhomeamarillo.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerrel Rex Mulkey.
Cox Funeral Home
4180 Canyon Dr
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 354-2585
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019