Service Information Horizon Funeral Home - Dalhart 701 Elm Ave. Dalhart , TX 79022 (806)-244-5500

Jerrold Vere Stockman, 88, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, in Amarillo, Texas. He was born January 16, 1931 in Brighton, Iowa to William I. and Vera Martin Stockman. He was one of eleven children.



Jerry graduated high school in May of 1948 in Seymour, Iowa. He then worked with Heinz Foods. Shortly after that, he hired on with the Chicago Rock Island and Pacific Railroad as an agent operator.



The 15th of February 1951 he enlisted into the US Army and served in Germany and Korea. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal January 27, 1954 and returned to Iowa to resume his railroad career.



He met his future wife when he stopped to help her change a tire. Jerry and Nadine Barker were married July 18, 1959 in Chariton, Iowa. They moved to western Kansas soon after to begin his new job as manager wire chief with the Rock Island Railroad. They raised three sons in Goodland, Kansas.



Jerry finished his career with the Burlington Northern Railroad in 1987, after a disability. He and Nadine moved to Dalhart, Texas in 1995 to be closer to family.



Jerry enjoyed playing guitar and singing. He was health conscious and regularly jogged, played tennis, walked and rode his bicycle. He was a lifelong member of the . He also coached Little League baseball. Later in life he enjoyed playing golf with his grandchildren and watching them play sports.



Jerry had a kind spirit and was always a gentleman. He never complained, he was a generous soul and wanted little for himself. He was a friend to many and loved by all. He spent the last years of his life at Ussery Roan TX State Veterans Home.



He is survived by his sons; Dan of Scott City, KS, Ron of Beloit, KS, Tim and wife Adele of Dalhart, TX, grandsons; Josh and wife Kelly of Laurel, MD, Jake of Amarillo, TX, granddaughters; Kaitlin and husband Lenn Thompson of Scott City, KS and Hannah and husband Robert Baker of Lubbock, TX, great grandchildren; Karli Stockman, Raelenn Thompson and Bennett Baker, sisters; Lorena, Arlene, Roberta and Sandy of Iowa.



He is preceded in death by his wife Nadine, his parents, his daughter-in-law Marie, brothers; Bill and Kenny and sisters; Donna, Esther, Juanita and Ruth.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Ussery Roan for their care and the gentlemen residents for their friendship.



Services will be held at a later date with burial in Goodland, KS.

