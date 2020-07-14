Jerry "Moe" Braddock, 64, of Amarillo, died Friday, July 10, 2020. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive with Pastor Doug Gehm of Grace Church officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 - 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Moe was born October 6, 1955 in Corinth, Mississippi to Charles and Bertie Braddock. He married the love of his life, Charlotte Bunton on December 31, 1992. He worked for several concrete companies as a concrete finisher, before going to work for Plains Dairy, where he worked for 25 years. Moe was an avid Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR fan. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and loved dogs. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Moe was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Charles Braddock and Max Braddock. Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Braddock; four sisters, Barbara Helton and husband Bob, Judy Spain, Ethel Braddock and Kristie Anderson all of Amarillo; nieces and nephews, Eddie Helton, Dwayne Helton, Misty Tijerina, Joshua Broyles, Michelle Orcutt, Melanie Castro, Brittany Braddock, Steven Braddock, Karen Yates, and Cindy Braddock. Survivors also include a host of great nieces and nephews, and also Jerry's close friend, Ralph Chavez. The family suggests memorials may be made to the Amarillo SPCA, at www.amarillospcashelter.com
.