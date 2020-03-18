Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Don Miller. View Sign Service Information BROOKS FUNERAL DIRECTORS - CANYON 1702 5TH AVENUE Canyon , TX 79015 (806)-655-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Don Miller, 81, of Canyon, Texas died Tuesday, March 17, 2020.



Jerry was born on February 15, 1939 to Anton and Imogene Miller, first generation German Americans. He grew up in Cego, a very small rural town in central Texas (just south of Waco). He attended Chilton High School where he was a star football player, at least as he remembered it. He attended the University of North Texas, where he met and married his beautiful wife, Margaret Jeane Kennedy Miller. He received his master's degree in management and finance from the University of North Texas, and his Ph.D. in finance and accounting at Louisiana State University. Jerry then took a job as an Associate Professor of Business at West Texas State University, and moved his family to Canyon, Texas. Jerry had a successful career at WTA&MU that culminated in him serving as the dean of the College of Business. He was very proud of the students he educated over the years. He told many stories about their successes and followed their careers closely while staying in contact with many of them.



Jerry had a passion for saving and investing that shaped his life and the life of his family. He was notorious for being frugal; his sons did not know that air conditioners for homes or cars were invented until they went off to college, when they also learned that restaurants served beverages other than water.



Jerry liked to be the center of attention and was always the life of the party. Many of his friends will never forget his attempts at fashion involving dress socks and Bermuda shorts, and no one that witnessed him dance will ever forget the image. He was an avid golfer and poker player, and was an expert stock market analyst. He loved to travel with Jeane and their friends, and his life of frugality allowed them to visit countries all over the world. Jerry lived as full of a life as anyone could or should expect, even to see his beloved LSU Tigers finally defeat Alabama, and go on to win another national championship.



Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Jeane Miller, and his parents, Anton and Imogene Miller, who both had great senses of humor and were fans of a cartoon about a cat and a mouse. Jerry is survived by his brother J. Tom Miller; his three sons, Mark Miller and his wife Jeralyn of Germantown, TN, Trent Miller and his wife Rene of Dallas, TX, and Shane Miller of Los Angeles, CA; four grandchildren, Alexandra Miller of New Orleans, LA, Jacob Miller of Germantown, TN, and Jack and Kyle Miller of Dallas, TX. The family plans to have a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jerry Miller Scholarship Fund at West Texas A&M University (





