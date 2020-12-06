1/1
Jerry Don Wheeler
1938 - 2020
1938-2020

Jerry Don Wheeler, age 82, of Amarillo, TX passed away on December 1, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; sister, Beth; son, Darren; daughter, Michelle; five grandchildren - Alyssa, Rustin, Chloe, Riley and Rayden; two great-grandchildren, Strattin and Kynlee; and a nephew, Mason.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family requests donations are made in Jerry's name to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.

View the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
