1938-2020
Jerry Don Wheeler, age 82, of Amarillo, TX passed away on December 1, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy; sister, Beth; son, Darren; daughter, Michelle; five grandchildren - Alyssa, Rustin, Chloe, Riley and Rayden; two great-grandchildren, Strattin and Kynlee; and a nephew, Mason.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family requests donations are made in Jerry's name to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.
View the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com