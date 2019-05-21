Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Duane Davis. View Sign Service Information Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Duane Davis, 87, of Amarillo passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. Memorial Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Lake Tanglewood Community Church; 106 Tanglewood Drive #B. The family will receive friends and loved ones for visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Cox Funeral Home; 4180 Canyon Drive. Jerry was born March 31, 1932 to John R. and Julia Davis on a small dairy farm 15 miles south of Pampa, Texas. Jerry was blessed with 3 older sisters and 3 younger brothers. Jerry's family moved into Pampa in 1941 and was very pleased to have electricity and an indoor bathroom. After graduating from Pampa High in 1949, Jerry worked for a couple of years before joining The United States Air Force for a hitch during The Korean War. After an Honorable Discharge; Jerry enrolled at Texas Tech University where he attained a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. Jerry married the love of his life, Janie Mae Roberts on September 5, 1954; and celebrated their 64th anniversary in 2018. Jerry was involved in accounting, a lumber yard and home construction. He and his best business partner in the world, Janie; were involved in several businesses together. Jerry and Janie raised seven children through hard work and much love. The Good Lord took special care over the family or they would not be where they are today. Jerry was very proud of the fact that they were never on welfare or any other government assistance. Jerry is survived by his wife, Janie; seven children, Sherilyn Fox, Valerie and Frank Garrett, Teresa and Guy Nightengale, Kent and Angela Davis, Scott and Hannah Davis, Melinda and Mark Roberson, Melissa Cogdill and Dan Appelhans; his brother, Derrel and Judy Davis; 24 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren.









