Jerry Fowler, 84, of Amarillo, died on December 30, 2019 with loved ones by his side. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm today January 3rd, at Washington Ave. Christian Church, 3800 S Washington St with Pastor Jim Shelburne officiating. Jerry was born on January 3, 1935 in Lockney, TX to Winfred "Lefty" and Othel Fowler. He graduated from Dumas High School in 1953 where he was an accomplished student & voted most likely to succeed. He earned a bachelor degree from Texas Tech in business and finance. Jerry was a long time member of the Jaycee's. He began his career at High Plains S&L in management and appraisals. He then began a career at Western Leasing and Financial Corporations as both owner and manager. Jerry served as owner and president of Western Lease Bank Inc., followed by serving as VP of finance at Great Western Directories Inc. He retired from Great Western and founded Advanced Debt Recovery where he continued for the remainder of his career. In his retirement he volunteered with Amero and the American Red Cross where he was recognized with The Extra Mile Award. Jerry loved finding adventure in aviation as he was both a pilot and skydiver. He enjoyed playing tennis, snow skiing, traveling and Rocky Mountain fishing. Jerry was a blue ribbon chili cook off winner and cultivated close relationships with his friends. He sang in the choir at Paramount Terrace Christian where he was baptized on April 22, 1984. He later joined Washington Ave. Christian Church. Jerry loved his family and cherished his dog Stony II. Jerry is survived by two sons, Eric Fowler and wife Janette, and Mark Fowler; a daughter Michelle Fowler; a brother, Bill Fowler and wife Susan of McKinney and many cherished friends. He has 9 grandchildren, Martin Carnahan, Jason Carnahan, Kristin Messer, Daniel Carnahan, Andrew Carnahan, Hayley Fowler, Christian Fowler, Mary Jane Fowler, Audrey June Fowler, and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Winfred Fowler, Othel Fowler Best and stepfather Richard Best. Family suggests memorials be to Texas Panhandle Chapter of the American Red Cross.





