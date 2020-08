Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerry J. Lobley, 86, of Dalhart/Texline died August 23, 2020. His funeral service will be August 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Denver Avenue Church of Christ. Burial will follow at the Texline Cemetery, Texline, Texas. Horizon Funeral Home , Dalhart



