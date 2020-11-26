1/1
Jerry King
1948 - 2020
Jerry King of Amarillo, Texas passed away peacefully, painlessly and surrounded by loved ones on November 22, 2020. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

He is survived by his spouse, Bill Mays; children, Dyane Barnett (Jerry), David King, Shayne Mays (Leticia), and Brandie Green; grandchildren, Nathan Black (Cassie), Joshua Black (Sarah), Brendan King, Brooklynn King, Cody Green (Katie), Kaylee Mays, Tyler Mays, Trey Green; great-grandchildren Kolton Black, Katlin Black, and Sam Black; sister, Dorinda Adren (Stephan); nephew, Chandler Arden (Jennifer), Celeste Riley (Hayden) ; great niece, Jessie Adren; great nephew, Chris Adren; and great nephews, Corbin Riley and Vaughn Riley.

To view Jerry's full obituary, please visit www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
