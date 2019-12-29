Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry L. Osborn. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry L. Osborn, 72, of Claude, TX died Friday, December 27, 2019.



Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Claude with Byron Williamson officiating. Burial will be in Claude Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers at Claude, 200 Parks.



Jerry was born November 16, 1947, in Amarillo, TX to Marshall Leon and Mary Jane Osborn. He was raised in Claude, TX and graduated from Claude High School in 1966. He went to West Texas University following high school and served in the Army National Guard from 1969-1974.



He married Lou Stewart on December 6, 1985.



Jerry won Resident Conservation Farmer of the Year in 2004. He loved to travel, was an avid collector of antique farm toys and went to many Cushman and tractor shows. For several years he served on the board of the Farm Service Agency.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Leon and Mary Jane; nephew, Ricky Osborn Jr.; and son-in-law, Michael Harris.



Survivors include his wife, Lou Osborn, of Claude, TX; son, Mike Coffey, of Amarillo, TX; daughter, Teri Thompson and husband Richard, of Amarillo, TX; brother, Rick Osborn, of Amarillo, TX; a niece, Sheryl Chavez and husband Terry of Panhandle, TX; granddaughters, Danna Conway and husband Derek, of Ft. Worth, TX, Burkley McAllister and husband Chris, of Lubbock, TX, Whitney Bell and husband Justin, of Bertram, TX, and Macie Harris, of Amarillo, TX; and great-grandkids, Liam Harris, Dillon Conway, Wyatt Bell, Ellorie McAllister, Carter McAllister, and Knox Bell.



Family will receive friends from 7-8:00 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd., Amarillo.



Sign the online guestbook at

