Jerry was born February 28, 1958, in Lubbock, TX, to Ivory Boyd & Elsie Mask. He married Brenda Boyd, December 28, 1986, and they have been together for 41 years. He is survived by, his wife: Brenda Boyd, daughters: Shamecha Boyd and Chandra Hines, son: Jerry Sanders, five grandsons, three granddaughters, several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and family and friends. Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 2PM, at Greater Love Temple, 811 S. Tennessee, Amarillo, TX. To view the full obit visit www.ggmortuary.com