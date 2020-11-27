1/1
Jerry Lynn Boyd
1958 - 2020
Jerry was born February 28, 1958, in Lubbock, TX, to Ivory Boyd & Elsie Mask. He married Brenda Boyd, December 28, 1986, and they have been together for 41 years. He is survived by, his wife: Brenda Boyd, daughters: Shamecha Boyd and Chandra Hines, son: Jerry Sanders, five grandsons, three granddaughters, several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and family and friends. Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 2PM, at Greater Love Temple, 811 S. Tennessee, Amarillo, TX. To view the full obit visit www.ggmortuary.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Greater Love Temple
Funeral services provided by
Golden Gate Mortuary
1416 N. Hughes
Amarillo, TX 79107
806-376-6022
