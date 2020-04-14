Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Michie (Michie) Decker. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home - Childress 307 Avenue C NW Childress , TX 79201 (940)-937-3646 Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Elaine Michie Decker, age 90, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Childress, Texas. In light of the current Coronavirus Pandemic, there will be no public services for Jerry.



Jerry was born on February 16, 1930 in Childress, Texas to J.D. and Altus Michie. She was delivered into this world by her grandfather, the late Dr. Joseph Michie. Jerry married her Childress High School sweetheart, Dean Decker, and they spent 70 years in love and laughter. Dean often told Jerry that she was "the prettiest girl in the room" and he was right.



Jerry and Dean raised their two children in the Central Christian Church and in later years they joined the First United Methodist Church. With the exception of a few years when Dean was enrolled in Texas A&M or when Dean was cowboying on a family ranch in Montana, Jerry lived her entire life in Childress County. Subsequent to Dean's death, on October 1, 2018, Jerry has been in declining health. The family takes great solace in knowing that Jerry and Dean can resume their romance in Heaven. Jerry was a great cook and took pride in keeping an immaculate home. She was always there to help friends and neighbors.



Jerry was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; her parents; her sister, Jo Harp; and a grandson, Jeff Conatser.



Survivors include her brother, Jarvis Michie and wife, LaNelle of San Antonio; her daughter, Cheryl Conatser and husband, Jerry of Ft. Worth; her son, Jim Decker and wife, Cathy of Montgomery, TX; two granddaughters, Jennifer Hendrix and husband, Dr. Max Hendrix; and Sarah Cook and husband, Cody; one grandson, Wade Decker; and four great-grandchildren, Avery Hendrix, David Hendrix, Charlotte Cook and Caroline Cook.



The family would like to express their appreciation to the many caregivers who provided loving care to Jerry over the past several years, and to those who took the time to visit her while she was homebound, as well as to those who sent her cards and letters.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Childress Regional Medical Center or to Cook Children's Hospital in Ft. Worth.





