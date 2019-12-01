Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Nathan Bond. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Nathan Bond, 79, of Amarillo, formerly of Pampa and Skellytown, died November 30, 2019.



Jerry was born November 13, 1940 in Pampa. He was a longtime cattle rancher and pastor in the Panhandle area. After graduating from Pampa High School, he worked for his brothers in their oil field trucking business. He and Bobbie Lee, his wife, eloped and married in Quitman, Texas on January 9, 1961. They were married 54 years when she passed away in 2015.



Jerry joined Bobbie Lee's family in the cattle business and operated ranches near Skellytown and Pampa for 36 years. He loved the ranch life, with his favorite times tending the cattle and horses. He and Bobbie Lee moved to Amarillo in 1997 and began the next chapter of their lives. In 2000, Jerry became an ordained pastor, ministering to people at the Flying J Truck Stop every Sunday morning. He once wrote that "God has blessed me with places to preach His Word and pray for those in need." At the prompting of Bobbie Lee and with the help of his business advisor Walter Wolfram and technologist Kenneth Jackson, he started broadcasting sermons on local television stations. The title of his show was "An Old Cowboy Talking about Jesus." The ministry expanded to numerous television stations across the United States. Later in his ministry, he traveled to many countries to share his faith.



He was preceded by his wife, Bobbie Lee; and his parents, Ada Rawlins Bond and Clifford Bryan Bond. Survivors include two sons, Bob Guy Bond and wife Karen of Honolulu and Nathan Bond of Austin; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Bond of Dallas and Jacob and Rachel Bond of Honolulu; and one great-grandson, Heaton of Dallas.



The family thanks Dr. Ron Rankin, Dr. Daksha Khanderia, Nurse Practitioners Carisa Sullivan and Amber Bell, and the staff and nurses at the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center in Amarillo for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to a faith-based organization of their choice.





