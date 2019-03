Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Neal Dixon. View Sign

Jerry Neal Dixon , 79, has won the battle against the illness that debilitated his body. His Homegoing was March 2, 2019.



He has joined his mother and father, Bessie and Alton Dixon, and sister Nova Jean in heaven. He has



joined his little daughters, Robin Gail and Janet D'Lynn and his niece Karen Long.



Jerry's life was influenced by growing up on a farm in Plainview. He graduated from



Plainview High School in 1957. He farmed as a young adult and then had a career in



agriculture finance in Plainview, Houston and Austin. He was more deeply marked by



his love of Jesus Christ and his desire to live a life of integrity and loyalty. Jerry was a



quiet man who valued truth and who blessed many without a need to be



recognized or honored. Only God knows the number of people Jerry quietly helped



with a word of encouragement or in other ways. Jerry honored both his parents by caring



for them as they aged. He blessed his entire family with the tender



way he cared for his beloved parents. He loved Rita and came to depend on her as



illness took its toll on him.



Jerry wished to be remembered quietly by his family. They will celebrate his life with good food and memories at his favorite restaurant, Plaza, on his 80th birthday in May. And some lovely day in summer, his family will gather on Thanksgiving Mountain in the Hill Country. Jerry's ashes will be scattered where he watched so many beautiful sunrises and sunsets over Lake LBJ. Thanks will be offered to God for the life of this fine man. Then they will all go to another favorite, Bluebonnet Cafe, to share a meal and memories. Our cup runneth over with love.



Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Rita, and his sons Steven and Debbie Dixon and Andrew



Dixon and his grandchildren, Skyler and Sydney.



He is also survived by his sister, LouAnn and Jerry Delashaw; nephew Mark and Julie



Delashaw.



He is survived by Rita's family, his mother-in-law, Doris Queener, sisters-in- law Debbie Barnett and Mitzi



Queener, and brother-in-law, Robert Queener; nieces, Jodie and Dean Johnson, and



Julie and Kevin Babbs; nephews Adam and Stacy Queener, Ben and Patricia Queener, Loren and Bridget Queener and Damron Queener.



He is also survived by many dear grandnieces and grandnephews and cousins.



Jerry's last year was spent at The Craig Windflower where he received love and care. Even confined to a wheelchair, Jerry's sense of humor and joy in life was present. He



and Rita were blessed by the loving caregivers who serve there.



Jerry was a charter member of Faith Southwest and was blessed by his pastor and friend, Jerry Raab. He and Rita have loved serving the Lord there.



Jerry had such a heart for those less fortunate, those the Bible calls, "the least among us".



Please consider a gift in Jerry's memory to City Church at 205 S. Polk, Amarillo 79101. Their ministry



to the needs of the inner city children was dear to Jerry's heart.





2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800

Amarillo , TX 79109

Funeral Home Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo , TX 79109
(806) 355-8156

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close