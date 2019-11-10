A kind soul and an inspiration to most, Jerry Quinn, 86, of Amarillo passed on November 5, 2019.
Memorial service and reception will be today at 3:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Jerry was born on October 30, 1933 in Pampa, TX to Virginia and Roy Quinn. Jerry loved spending time with her family and often was the main caregiver when one became sick. She moved back to Amarillo about 20 years ago to be closer to children and grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Patsy; the love of her life, Ed Wyrick; and son-in-law, Tim West on July 20, 2019.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kelly Rae Havron and Lori Ann West; grandchildren, Ryan Ford and wife Rae Ann, Austin Ford and wife Chauncey, Tim and wife Megan, Krystin, and Macy; great-grandchildren, Ila and Clara; and dearest friend, Jim Johnson.
The family suggests memorials be made to , 3513 10th St. Lubbock, Texas 79415 or BSA Hospice of the SW, 5211 SW 9th, Amarillo, Texas 79106.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019