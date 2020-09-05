1/1
Jerry Scott
1947 - 2020
Jerry Scott, 73, of Amarillo, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in Amarillo. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, September 6, 2020 at South Georgia Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Lowell Schmidt officiating. Jerry will be available for viewing Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 5:00 - 8:00 PM. Jerry was born January 4, 1947, in Clinton Oklahoma to JR and Wanda Scott. He graduated from Palo Duro High School and went on to work as a Custom Harvester. Jerry began working at the age of 17 after his father passed away, and he built a good strong career throughout his lifetime. He had a strong work ethic and always made sure his family was taken care of. Jerry married his sweetheart Joy Willis on September 2, 1972, and they would spend 48 wonderful years together. Jerry had a deep love for his wife, and she was his main priority. She preceded him in death in March of this year. Jerry loved to fish, and spend time with his family. He cherished the time he had with his grandchildren. Jerry enjoyed watching a good game show and old westerns. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joy Scott; and one son, Heath Bradley. Survivors include two sons, Jeff Scott and his wife Shawntell of Highland Village, and Jeremy Scott of Amarillo; two grandchildren, Sierra Ray Scott and Brayden Todd Scott; one sister, Judy Patrick of Amarillo; and one brother, John Scott of Onida, SD.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
