Jerry W Bishop of Amarillo passed away on January 30, 2020 at his home. He was born January 18, 1945 to Josephine and Charles Bishop in Junction, TX.
He is preceded in death by a son G.W. Bishop and wife Ramona.
He is survived by 3 sons, Jerry Don and wife Suzanne Bishop of Austin, grandsons Bailey and Jordan Bishop, Frank McKay Bishop and his daughter Emily McKay and Dustin Bishop of Amarillo, and his best friend and love Karen Dellis of the home.
Services will be held Wednesday, February 5 at 11am at Family Life Church, 3900 SW 58th Ave Amarillo Texas.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020