Jerry Wayne Crawford 67, of Amarillo died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.Services will be at 11 am today at The Church at Quail Creek with Dale Moreland, associate pastor officiating. Interment will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.Jerry was born in Groom. He graduated from Caprock High School in 1972. He worked at Amarillo Gear for 41 years, retiring in 2016.Jerry married his "after high school sweetheart", Davon Henderson on July 28, 1973 in Amarillo.He is survived by his wife of 47 years; two sons, Ryan Crawford and his wife Devona and Aaron Crawford all of Amarillo; two sisters, Judy Noyes of Mesquite and Cathy Taylor of Blanchard, OK; three grandchildren, Ella Crawford, Maverick Crawford and Kaydance Millsap.