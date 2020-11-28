1/1
Jerry Wayne Crawford
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Wayne Crawford 67, of Amarillo died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Services will be at 11 am today at The Church at Quail Creek with Dale Moreland, associate pastor officiating. Interment will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.

Jerry was born in Groom. He graduated from Caprock High School in 1972. He worked at Amarillo Gear for 41 years, retiring in 2016.

Jerry married his "after high school sweetheart", Davon Henderson on July 28, 1973 in Amarillo.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years; two sons, Ryan Crawford and his wife Devona and Aaron Crawford all of Amarillo; two sisters, Judy Noyes of Mesquite and Cathy Taylor of Blanchard, OK; three grandchildren, Ella Crawford, Maverick Crawford and Kaydance Millsap.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
05:30 - 07:00 PM
Rector Funeral Home - Amarillo
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Service
11:00 AM
The Church at Quail Creek
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rector Funeral Home - Amarillo
2800 South Osage
Amarillo, TX 79103
(806) 374-1500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
November 25, 2020
Jerry was one of the kindest, most sincere and honest people that I have ever met. He would always be patient in coaching me, if I had any questions for him. He will truly be missed by me and everyone in the Amarillo Gear family. We offer our most sincere condolences and will pray y'all.
Jamie and Puneet Cheema
Coworker
November 25, 2020
I am broken for you all. Knowing the grief of the loss of a parent and a spouse can be overwhelming, I will continue to pray for each of you and offer an ear or a shoulder any time. Jerry is a precious soul who was a wonderful man. He always treated everyone with respect and kindness and was a joy to spend time around. I have missed him since his retirement and was always thrilled when he came to visit. Rest my friend, enjoy your reward of heaven, and save us a seat close to you.
Katrina Ludington
Coworker
November 25, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Katrina Ludington
November 25, 2020
My heart is broken for all of you. Jerry was a true gentleman and a wonderful man. I continue to lift all of you up in my prayers. Jerry will be missed, but never forgotten.
Monty Williams
Coworker
November 25, 2020
Davon and family...my deepest sympathy to all of you. Know that I will miss my sweet cousin, Jerry Wayne very much. Will keep you in my thoughts and prayers. Love, Patsy
Patsy Gregg
Family
November 24, 2020
We are going to miss that mischievous smile of Uncle Jerry’s, always available to help somebody. An honor to call him my brother in law. So loved and will be greatly missed by all.
Don & Diane Hansford
Family
November 24, 2020
Prayers and hugs for Devon, Ryan and Aaron! Jerry Wayne will be missed! RIP sweet man! Love y’all!
Wanda. & Bodie Bennett
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved