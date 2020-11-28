I am broken for you all. Knowing the grief of the loss of a parent and a spouse can be overwhelming, I will continue to pray for each of you and offer an ear or a shoulder any time. Jerry is a precious soul who was a wonderful man. He always treated everyone with respect and kindness and was a joy to spend time around. I have missed him since his retirement and was always thrilled when he came to visit. Rest my friend, enjoy your reward of heaven, and save us a seat close to you.

Katrina Ludington

Coworker