Service Information Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers 6025 82nd St Lubbock , TX 79424 (806)-698-8085 Service 2:00 PM Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers 6025 82nd St Lubbock , TX 79424

Jerry Wayne West passed away on March 18, 2020. We will celebrate his life of 80 years in a private family service at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. In support of our city officials and the well being of our community, we are asking for friends and acquaintances to participate in services via our webcasting services. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his services at



Jerry Wayne West was born on November 2, 1939, to John and Leora West in Shannon, Texas. Jerry married Sheila Noble West on June 12, 1960, in Dalhart, Texas.



Jerry was born in Shannon, Jack County Texas but as a child moved to Texhoma, OK where he attended school, graduating from Texhoma High School in 1958. He was employed by funeral homes in Boise City, OK and Dalhart before beginning a career in farming in 1962. Following his retirement from farming in 2005, Jerry and wife Sheila moved to Lubbock to be closer to their two girls and their grandchildren. Jerry spent ten years with the TDCJ on their farm raising vegetables for the prisons in the panhandle/south plains. After his retirement from the TDCJ, Jerry worker for United Supermarkets and was employed by Avero Diagnostics at the time of his death.



Survivors include his wife, Sheila West; two daughters, Jeleta Lynn (CW) Lingo, Jerri Elaine (Ben) Durham; three grandchildren, Seth Moore, Chase (Emily) Moore, Kaitlin (Daniel) Lingo; six great-grandchildren, Charlette Moore, Reggett Moore, Kennedy Moore, Sida Lingo, Birdee Lingo, Jedi Lingo; two sisters, Peggy (Gene) Culver, Belinda (Brian) Smith.



He was preceded in death by his father, John Henry West; mother, Leora Opheia West; brother, John E. West; sister, Joe Maire Buse.

