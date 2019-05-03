Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie Flores Mendez. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Jessie Flores Mendez, 86, of Amarillo died Sunday, April 28, 2019.



Funeral mass will be celebrated today at 2:00 p.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1210 SE 11th. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Jessie was born to Concepcion and J.J. Flores on May 4, 1932 in Amarillo.



Jessie grew up in North Amarillo, and attended Horace Mann and graduated from Amarillo High School in 1950. Jessie married Pedro Mendez on June 25, 1950. They were married for 67 years and together raised 5 children. Jessie worked at Amarillo ISD for 20 years as an attendance clerk at Bowie Middle School where she retired in 1995.



Some of the organizations Mrs. Mendez was involved include corte guadalupana at OLG as an Honorary member and Fiestas de Amarillo. In the past, she was involved in Parochial Association, American G.I. Forum, and Amarillo Secretaries Association. Her awards include being named Woman of the Year in 1994 by Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and Los Barrios Outstanding Hispanic in 1997.



She played a very crucial part along with her husband Pedro in forming the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. She was also instrumental in organizing Las Fiestas de Amarillo.



Watching the birds return in the spring, gardening, managing OLG's Gift shop and watching Dancing with the Stars were some of the things she enjoyed as well as birthday celebrations and watching her children and grandchildren participate in sporting events.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Pedro "Pete" Mendez.



Jessie is survived by her children, Pete F. Mendez, Rudy Mendez, Gloria Valdez and husband Rick, Mark Mendez and Christi Guerrero; 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren.



Online condolences may be shared at





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 3 to May 4, 2019

