Jessie Irene Reagan, age 90 was called home to be with our Lord on September 15, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Quitaque. Interment will follow at the Resthaven Cemetery in Quitaque, Texas. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Quitaque. Jessie was born on June 21, 1929 to Robert and Ella Campbell in Crowder, Oklahoma. She married Odis Wilson Reagan on January 20, 1945. Jessie stayed busy being a farmer's wife, and raising their four children. She was the best Avon salesman around and was a receptionist for the local funeral home for many years. Jessie loved the Lord, her family and friends. She will be remembered fondly for her sweet nature, and forgiving heart. She loved to read the bible and watch TV most especially her soap operas and Dr. Phil. She was preceded in death by her husband, Odis Reagan, her son Ernest Reagan, and daughter Eva Jouett, her grandson Danny Jouett, and her great grandson Jim Bo Droddy, her sisters Mary Turner and Margaret Fontaine and her parents Robert and Ella Campbell. She is survived by her two daughters, Elois Edmonson and husband Tom of Tulia Texas; Elaine Harmon and husband Rex of Quitaque, Texas, 13 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, 11 great great grandchildren, her sisters Alice Causey, Joyce Stallings and brother Bob Campbell. Online condolences may be made at

