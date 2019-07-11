Jessie Scivally, 92, of Amarillo, TX died Monday, July 8, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 11 am, Friday, July 12, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Jim Benton officiating. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Jessie was born February 18, 1927, in Hollis, OK to Roy and Faye Matheson. She married Billy R. (Bill) Scivally on July 21, 1945. Jessie and Billy were charter members of Coulter Road Baptist Church.
Jessie's family was always the center of her life. She was known as Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love for and devotion to her family greatly enriched their lives.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet Scivally.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Scivally, of Amarillo; two children, Patricia Gentry and husband Phil, and Gene Scivally and wife Vicki, all of Amarillo; four grandchildren and spouses, John and Nicole Scivally, Brooks and April Gentry, Reid and Erin Scivally, and Christen and Tito Woodburn; and seven great-grandchildren, McGuire Scivally, Quint and Grant Gentry, Sam and Sadie Scivally, and Kight and Wren Woodburn.
The family suggests memorials to High Plains Food Bank or to .
