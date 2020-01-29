Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim Bert Bass. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral Directors - Clarendon 212 South Sully Street P.O. Drawer 1090 Clarendon , TX 79226 (806)-874-3515 Send Flowers Obituary

Jim Bert Bass, 88, of Shamrock died Friday, January 24, 2020 in Wheeler.



Services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the Shamrock Church of Christ with Max McClendon and Cottie Tarbet, officiating. Burial will follow in Texola Cemetery in Texola, Oklahoma.



Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Shamrock.



Bert Bass was born April 6, 1931 in Mayfield, Oklahoma to Walter and Lula Florence Bass. He married Barbara Ann Jaggers on March 24, 1951 in Texola, Oklahoma. He attended Oklahoma Christian University where his studies focused on the Bible, he played basketball. Bert went to work for Philips Petroleum in Borger where he worked for 34 years and retired as shift superintendent. During that time, he played on the Phillips 66 Industry league softball team and traveled to Japan and Sweden to help set up carbon black plants and train the plant workers. Bert loves sports especially the St Louis Cardinals baseball team and the Oklahoma Sooners. His love for sports and kids, lead him to coach many successful youth baseball teams. While living in Borger, he worshiped at the Church of Christ at Borger where he taught adult Bible classes. After serving as a deacon, he was then installed as an elder where he served for 34 years. After living in Borger for 59 years, he moved to Shamrock to be nearer to his farms and cattle. He was a member of the Shamrock Church of Christ.



He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Jack, Darwood, Harrold, Bill, Wayne, and Dean; two sisters, Ima Jean Dale and Gracie Nell Bass; and a grandson, Cole Barnett Bass.



Survivors include his wife, Barbara Bass of Shamrock; a son, Rodney Bass and wife Greta of Wheeler; two daughters, Elizabeth Denton and husband Larry of Borger and Cynthia Haney and husband Mark of The Woodlands; a sister, Viola Potts of Lubbock; 6 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.



The family request that memorials be sent to the High Plains Children's Home.





