Jim Christopher, 87, of Canyon passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Ft. Worth. Graveside services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Dreamland Cemetery. Memorial services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday at University Church of Christ with Bob Shepard and Howard Morris officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Brooks Chapel. Please go to www.brooksfuneral.com for full obituary.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 19 to May 20, 2019