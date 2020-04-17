Jim Frederick Stute, 89, of Perryton died April 10, 2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Ochiltree Cemetery with Rev. Richard Laverty officiating. Graveside service will be broadcast live on Boxwell Brothers Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/boxwell.brothers.1) for those who wish to watch. Friends are encouraged to gather at the cemetery but remain in their vehicles out of respect for the family and the COVID-19 restrictions. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020