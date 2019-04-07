Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim Hays. View Sign

Jim Hays of Amarillo, died on April 6, 2019.



Jim was an active member of the Central Church of Christ. He was involved in various ministries at Central for several decades. At Central, he helped renovate the Upreach Center, build a Habitat House, volunteered at Martha's Home, kept the church vans in good running condition, and so much more. He loved his class and his small group, going on many camp-outs and fly-fishing trips with friends through the years. He also co-led a Wednesday night bible study at Central for many years.



Jim enjoyed a 30-year career with the Texas Department of Transportation, retiring in 1994. His retirement years were spent fly-fishing and volunteering at his church. Jim loved his grandkids and loved spending time with them fishing and watching them play their sports. He was a long-standing member of the West Texas A&M Buffalo Club and rarely missed a home football game until his last years. He also enjoyed the Nebraska Cornhuskers and attended many football games in Lincoln and elsewhere.



Jim was a proud graduate of Palo Duro High School and always enjoyed cheering for the Dons.



Jim was a talented craftsman, renovating and building houses in Amarillo. He was also an expert mechanic who enjoyed restoring classic cars.



Jim is survived by his daughter, Cathleen Windham of Denver, a son, Tobin Hays of Denver, a son Collin Hays and daughter-in-law Paula Hays of Amarillo, and three grandchildren, Josh Windham of Boston, MA, and Ben and Mollie Hays of Amarillo. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Newberry of Tyler, Texas. Jim leaves behind many other family members and wonderful friends.



Jim's family would like to extend a special thanks to the teams at Harrington Assisted Living and Sycamore Assisted Living of Baptist Community Service for their unwavering professionalism and care for Jim for four years.



A memorial service for Jim will be held on Tuesday, April 9, at 3 pm in the Chapel (old auditorium) of the Central Church of Christ in Amarillo, 15th and Monroe.



An endowed scholarship in Jim's name has been established at West



