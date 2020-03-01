Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim Kiker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tulia, Texas-Jim Kiker, 90, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held on Monday March 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Central Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.



James Watt Kiker, II was born on August 6, 1929 in Swisher County to James Watt Kiker, I and Lydia Kiker. He grew up in Tulia and graduated Tulia High School in 1947. He was a lifelong farmer and a custom cowboy. He also was a correctional officer for the TDCJ. He married Carolyn Lee on August 15, 1995. Jim was very kindhearted. He loved visiting people when he found out they were sick or in the hospital. He would drive people to their doctor's appointments, and he loved to cook them fried chicken and gravy. He was a caregiver to many, and he loved it.



Jim is preceded in death by his parents and five siblings: Frank Kiker, Irene Carrico, Allene Kilcrease, Kathryn McClanahan and Jean O'Malley.



He is survived by his wife: Carolyn Kiker of Tulia, his daughter, Vicki Kiker of Canyon, his sons: Jan Kiker and wife Joanna of Midland, Jeffry Kiker of Tulia and James Watt Kiker, III, "Jimmy" and wife Vicki of Odessa, his step daughters: Jennifer Calloway and husband Chaz of Amarillo and Lyndsey Cardona and fiance Matthew Ballard of Amarillo, one brother Charles Kiker and wife Patricia of Tulia, thirteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to . The family would like to send a special "thank you" to all the staff at Open Heart Hospice.

