Tulia, Texas-Jim Owens, 90, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Tulia. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Rose Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia. Jim was born on March 28, 1929 in Quitaque to Solon and Juanita Owens. He grew up in Turkey and graduated high school there. He moved to Ft. Worth and worked for Montgomery Ward's for a few years before joining the military. He served as an officer in the US Navy from 1952-1954. He returned home and attended West Texas University in Canyon. He was a master electrician while working his way through college. He married Betty Ann Cooper on February 2, 1957. They moved to Tulia in 1958. He taught Chemistry at Dumas, Kress and Nazareth. He was also a farmer and rancher. He went back to school later in life and received his Masters in Administration. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Tulia. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty and his sister: Augusta Owens Smith. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Jed and Paula Owens of Tulia, his two granddaughters: Aubree McCray and husband Colin of Lubbock and Lexee Owens of Lubbock and his great granddaughter: Marlee McCray of Lubbock. The family wishes to say a special "Thank you" to his wonderful care givers: Marry Ann, Michael, Lawanda, Jessica and Stephanie. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made to the First United Methodist Church, 109 N. Briscoe, Tulia, Texas 79088 or to the s Project @ www.woundedwarriorsproject.org . Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019

