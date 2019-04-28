Jim Land, a former resident of Dumas, and a treasure to her family and friends, died April 25, 2019 in Abilene, Texas.
In 1976 she and husband Bruce and son John moved to Dumas, Texas, where she was employed for two years by Moore County Development, Inc. and the last 19 years as business manager of Circle L Irrigation, where she had a host of friends who were their customers. Her most important role was being a loyal fan of her husband, who was employed by the Dumas Independent School District for 21 years as a high school coach, athletic director and administrator. She always admired his ability to make a difference in the student's lives that he touched.
Jim is survived by her husband, Bruce of Abilene; one daughter, Donna Hartman and husband Roben of Frisco; one son, John Land and wife Sheila of Georgetown; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one sister, Margie Toombs.
At her request, the immediate family will honor Jim at a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the or the .
Arrangements are under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 Hwy 277 South, Abilene, TX.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019