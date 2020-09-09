Jim Ted Slavin, 72 of Miami passed away September 1, 2020 in Canadian. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Miami, Rev. Lewis Holland, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors of Canadian.
Jim was born March 22, 1948 in Canadian to Marilee and Ted Slavin of Higgins. He grew up and attended school in Higgins. The Slavin family was a rodeo family, Jim's event was roping. Following high school Jim attended a trade school in Okmulgee, OK. He learned the mechanics of the eighteen-wheeler. Upon returning home Jim went to work for Ted Slavin Livestock Hauling, working with his dad and brother Bob for 33 years. Jim owned and operated Jim Slaving Trucking for 8 years. Driving was his life.
Jim married Mary King of Higgins on February 1, 1973. They made their home in Miami for 47 years. They have a daughter Rae Lynn Tolle of Arnett, OK and granddaughter Jessica Gibbs of Dallas.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bob Slavin and grandmothers, Ethel Tepe and Pauline Slavin.
Survivors also include wife, Mary Slavin of Miami; daughter, Rae Lynn Tolle and husband Darwan; granddaughter, Jessica Gibbs; sister, Dona Folks and husband Jim of Arnett, OK; sister-in-law, Mavonteine Slavin of Higgins; brother-in-laws, Ray King and wife Vickie of Anchorage, AK and Joe King and wife Jane of Canyon; numerous nephews and nieces and extended family members.
Memorials may be made to the Miami First United Methodist Church, PO Box 248, Miami, TX 79059; Roberts County Volunteer Fire Department, 214 Main, Miami, TX 79059; Roberts County and Miami EMS, PO Box 7, Miami, TX 79059.
