Jim was born on December 25, 1943 in Memphis, TX to Hugh and Ruth Parker Griffin. He married Janie Geeslin on July 25, 1975 in Amarillo, together they had two children Justin and Jaclyn. Jim was a resident of Clarendon for the last 42 years. He was an example of what true love looks like as a believer, a dad, a papa, a husband, a brother, an uncle, a son, and a friend. He never judged a book by its cover or even the pages that were read. He would give anyone the shirt off his back, even if it was his last one. He was never afraid to stand up for the Lord and try to save the lost, no matter what is cost. Through his eyes everyone was equal. The seeds he planted on Earth will continue to grow. He loved each and everyone of his grandbabies and taught them so much about life. "Jesus loves you", were the words he said to them many times. He looked to the cross and believed that is where every struggle was won. He was giving and selfless. He was his family's rock. Today is a celebration, at 4:00 am Monday morning, he crossed the finish line and won the race. He was an awesome dad to many. He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers Milton Griffin, Floyd Ray Griffin, and Bud Griffin; and 3 sisters Trena Kelly, Reba Kinnison, and Mildred McCabe. Survivors include his wife Janie Griffin of Clarendon; 2 sons Justin Griffin and wife Tonya of Amarillo and Daniel Owiti and wife Robyn of Clarendon; 1 daughter Jaclyn Benson of Clarendon; 1 brother Jay Griffin of Branson, MO; 1 sister Mary Braddock of Nazareth, TX; 8 grandchildren Dalton Benson, Jade Benson, Colton Benson, Madilyn Benson, Briles Griffin, Crosbie Griffin, Jyce Griffin, and Sylber Griffin; and several special nieces and nephews.





