Jimmie was born on April 3, 1941 in Shamrock, TX. to Samuel and Adda Dougherty. Jimmie graduated from Palo Duro High School and attended Amarillo College. He worked for Coca-Cola and Refreshment Vending for over thirty five years. Jimmie enjoyed going camping and fishing with his family and was the Boy Scout Troop Leader for his son Mike's troop. He was a very dedicated man to his family and made sure that they always had everything they needed. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judy and a son, Jimmie Craig Dougherty. He is survived by his son, Mike Dougherty and wife Tina; five grandchildren, Michael, Jimmie, Derrick, Matthew and Paige and five great grandchildren, Brandon, Dillion Craig, Jimmie Jr., Jenice and Sariah.





