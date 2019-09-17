Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmie L. Jones. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Memorial service 11:00 AM Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmie L. Jones, 87, of Amarillo, TX went to his permanent home in heaven on September 15, 2019.



Memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd., with Nate McLaughlin officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.



Jimmie was born on July 27, 1932 in McLean, TX to Leslie and Wilma Jones. He moved to Amarillo at the age of 6. Jimmie loved Amarillo and the Golden Sandies, he never wanted to live in any other place.



He worked for Rock Island and Burlington Northern Railroad for a total of 45 years, never losing his love for trains. He married Iva Aday after meeting her on a blind date that was arranged by friends. The two had a wonderful life together for 58 years. God blessed their marriage with two sons who were the light of his life.



Trinity Baptist Church was a high light in his life. He married there, raised his sons there, and was a member there for 58 years. We will never forget him.



Survivors include his wife, Iva; sons, Tim Jones, of Amarillo, and Dalan Jones and wife Stephanie, Of McKinney, TX; and several nieces and nephews.



The family suggests memorial be sent to Trinity Baptist Church or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.



