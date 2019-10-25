Jimmie P. King, 86, of Amarillo died October 22, 2019.
The family will receive visitors today starting with a meal at 6:00 pm at the Conference Center at High Plains Retreat Center. Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St.
Jimmie was born in Comanche, TX to Thomas and Kathleen King on September 8, 1933. He grew up in Odessa, TX and proudly served in the Army after graduating from Odessa High School. He married Margaret Joyce Peters in 1960. Jimmie was employed by Southwestern Portland Cement Company. They moved to Amarillo in 1963.
Jimmie's passions in life were his wife, his family, his guns, and Whataburger. His hobby was collecting and shooting guns. Every gun had a story and vacations were spent at muzzle loading and single shot competitions. He also loved his family, took great care of his wife, and enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren.
Jimmie is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his brother Gail King and wife June.
He is survived by his sister, Jackie Hatcher; sons, Grady King and wife Renee and Jimmie George King and wife Tammy; daughter, Barbara Graber and husband Jeff; grandsons, Tyler Graber and wife Kayla and Hayden King; granddaughters, Danna Conway and husband Derek, Whitney Bell and husband Justin, and Alex Baker and husband Clayton; precious great-grandchildren, Dylan, Logan, Wyatt, and Blair. He was also blessed in recent years with Renee's 3 children and spouses and 7 more great-grandsons.
Memorials in honor of Jimmie may be given to High Plains Retreat Center, 18511 City Lake Rd, Canyon, TX, 79015 or to . Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019