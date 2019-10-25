Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmie P. King. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Memorial service 11:00 AM Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmie P. King, 86, of Amarillo died October 22, 2019.



The family will receive visitors today starting with a meal at 6:00 pm at the Conference Center at High Plains Retreat Center. Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St.



Jimmie was born in Comanche, TX to Thomas and Kathleen King on September 8, 1933. He grew up in Odessa, TX and proudly served in the Army after graduating from Odessa High School. He married Margaret Joyce Peters in 1960. Jimmie was employed by Southwestern Portland Cement Company. They moved to Amarillo in 1963.



Jimmie's passions in life were his wife, his family, his guns, and Whataburger. His hobby was collecting and shooting guns. Every gun had a story and vacations were spent at muzzle loading and single shot competitions. He also loved his family, took great care of his wife, and enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren.



Jimmie is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his brother Gail King and wife June.



He is survived by his sister, Jackie Hatcher; sons, Grady King and wife Renee and Jimmie George King and wife Tammy; daughter, Barbara Graber and husband Jeff; grandsons, Tyler Graber and wife Kayla and Hayden King; granddaughters, Danna Conway and husband Derek, Whitney Bell and husband Justin, and Alex Baker and husband Clayton; precious great-grandchildren, Dylan, Logan, Wyatt, and Blair. He was also blessed in recent years with Renee's 3 children and spouses and 7 more great-grandsons.



Memorials in honor of Jimmie may be given to High Plains Retreat Center, 18511 City Lake Rd, Canyon, TX, 79015 or to . Online condolences may be shared at





Jimmie P. King, 86, of Amarillo died October 22, 2019.The family will receive visitors today starting with a meal at 6:00 pm at the Conference Center at High Plains Retreat Center. Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St.Jimmie was born in Comanche, TX to Thomas and Kathleen King on September 8, 1933. He grew up in Odessa, TX and proudly served in the Army after graduating from Odessa High School. He married Margaret Joyce Peters in 1960. Jimmie was employed by Southwestern Portland Cement Company. They moved to Amarillo in 1963.Jimmie's passions in life were his wife, his family, his guns, and Whataburger. His hobby was collecting and shooting guns. Every gun had a story and vacations were spent at muzzle loading and single shot competitions. He also loved his family, took great care of his wife, and enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren.Jimmie is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his brother Gail King and wife June.He is survived by his sister, Jackie Hatcher; sons, Grady King and wife Renee and Jimmie George King and wife Tammy; daughter, Barbara Graber and husband Jeff; grandsons, Tyler Graber and wife Kayla and Hayden King; granddaughters, Danna Conway and husband Derek, Whitney Bell and husband Justin, and Alex Baker and husband Clayton; precious great-grandchildren, Dylan, Logan, Wyatt, and Blair. He was also blessed in recent years with Renee's 3 children and spouses and 7 more great-grandsons.Memorials in honor of Jimmie may be given to High Plains Retreat Center, 18511 City Lake Rd, Canyon, TX, 79015 or to . Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close