Jimmie R. Goodman, 85, of Amarillo, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Services will be held at Washington Avenue Christian Church on Sunday August 30th at 2:30pm. Jimmie was born September 27, 1934 in Dill City, Oklahoma to John and Martha Goodman. He graduated from Weatherford High School in Weatherford, Oklahoma. He went on to earn his bachelor degree at West Texas State University and his master's degree in education from Texas A&M University. Jimmie married Leona "Butch" Seher on May 23, 1953 in Clinton, Oklahoma. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force where he taught jet fighter mechanics. Jimmie taught shop at Horace Mann Jr. High, before becoming a counselor and Distributive Education teacher at Amarillo High School. Jimmie retired as Supervisor of the Vocational Education Programs for AISD. Jimmie was a member of the Clinton masonic lodge for over 50 years. He and Butch were faithful members of Washington Avenue Christian Church for 60 years where he proudly served as an Elder. Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Frank Goodman. Survivors include his wife, Leona "Butch" Goodman; a son, Travis Goodman of Amarillo; a sister, Nelda Carlson and husband Arnold of Phoenix, AZ; a brother, Ron Goodman and wife Barbara of Conway, AR; a sister-in-law, Renay Goodman of Flower Mound, TX; two granddaughters, Ashley Gifford and husband Jeremy of Amarillo, and Kayla Carter and husband Sam of Boyd, TX; and four great-grandchildren, Gavin, Ivy, Colton, and Kesleigh and numerous nieces and nephews.