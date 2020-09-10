Jimmy "Jim" Benton Alvey went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Lake Kiowa, Texas.
Services will be 2:00 PM Friday, September 11, 2020 at Wheeler United Methodist Church with Rev. Matthew Gary, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Gageby Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors of Pampa.
He was born April 15, 1938, in Wewoka, Oklahoma. Jim married Beth Hefley on July 18, 1975 in Pampa. He was a rancher for many years and loved his horses and cattle well past retirement. He also ran, along with his wife, a successful tax business in Wheeler, Texas. He loved golf, a sport he enjoyed, and shared with his wife for many years. They also enjoyed traveling and exploring new places with friends and family. He grilled an amazing steak, loved a good joke and knew most every song that ever hit the top 40.
Jim had a love for his wife that was beyond compare and an amazing example for his children. He loved his family, and those he added to his clan as honorary family, fiercely. Fewer things made him happier than being surrounded by his family and friends. Large holiday gatherings were his favorites.
He left an imprint on the hearts of every person he befriended over the years. He was "one of the great ones" who taught his children how to love, respect and become adults who could make him proud. His face lit with a smile every time his grandchildren were near, and every new great-grandchild was a gift he cherished.
This world is a little duller without his light, but his memory will shine through the darkness for those loved by him. He will be missed, but memories of him will forever be cherished.
Jim stirred ... and loved and lived and left behind a great family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lola Mae Alvey, and a sister, Freda Morris.
He is survived by his wife, Beth; his children, JB Alvey and wife Bel of Lela Lake, Mari Ramsey and husband Dan of Alvarado, Todd Alvey and wife Misty of Pampa, and Tina Dale of Fort Smith, Arkansas; grandchildren, Marisa, Josh, Drew, Paege, Payton, Patterson, Josiah, Emilee, Preslee and Mica; great-grandchildren, Jadyn, Kacie, Eric, Kate, Flair, Jack, Owen, Fallon and Ellis; his sister, Alma Lamberson and husband Buddy of Slaton; brother-in-law, David Hefley of Briscoe; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
