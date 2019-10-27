Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Lee Hudson. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Service 2:00 PM Church of Christ at the Colonies Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmy Lee Hudson, 90, of Amarillo, TX died on October 24, 2019.



Services will be at 2:00 P.M., Monday, October 28, 2019, at the Church of Christ at the Colonies with Dick Marcear officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.



A lot of people who write in these obituaries state that so and so went on to be with the Lord, well Dad went on to find Mom, Nelda Mae Messer Hudson. And he'll fight and cuss anyone who gets in his way. Now then, if Mom is with the Lord, we'll call that a two-fer and trust me, Mom is with the Lord!



The first five people Dad will meet in heaven are Mom, his bride of 66 years 11 months, his Grandson Garret, his brother Bill, his father Curley, and God's Coach, Tom Landry.



Jimmy Lee Hudson was born on July 1, 1929 and lived his whole life in Amarillo. He served his Country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and he worked for the phone company for 43 years. He adored a girl from a dry land farm near Hedley, Tx. The feeling was mutual and on July 24, 1949 the city boy and the county girl wed on that dusty farm.



A couple of seeds were planted: a son, Maxie Lee Hudson, and a daughter, Krista Kay Pool and husband Gary Pool, both of Amarillo. And now two Grandsons carry on the legacy: J. Brett Bidwell, of Dallas, and Jace Christopher Bidwell, of Houston.



He is survived by his children; grandsons; sister; Edna Frances Quisenberry; brother-in-law, Doyle Quisenberry, both of Virginia; and sister-in-law, Reta Hudson, of Amarillo.



His charge to his grandsons and to anyone reading this is teach your children to throw a baseball and catch a football. Show them how to bait a hook, plant a garden, patch a bicycle tire and drive a standard, and tolerate soccer. If possible, start an orchard. In other words, get outside and enjoy the great outdoors.



But most of all, by example, become a beacon of what it means to be a gentleman, kind, caring and love your family till your last breath.



Just like your Papaw.





