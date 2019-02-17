Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Nation. View Sign

Jimmy Nation, 74, of Lake Tanglewood died January 8, 2019.



Memorial services will be held today at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Lake Tanglewood Community Church with a reception following at Lake Tanglewood Community Center. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Jimmy was born January 26, 1944 in Pampa, TX to James Jr. and Hazel Nation. He graduated from Pampa High School in 1962. He served his country in the 82nd Airborne from 1964 until 1967. Upon coming home from the military he attended Frank Phillips College. In 1984, Jimmy married Dorothy "Dottie" Cherry in Amarillo.



In addition to the battles he fought in Vietnam, he also battled Parkinson 's disease for many years.



He is preceded in death by his parents; and a sister.



Jimmy is survived by his wife, Dottie Nation of Amarillo; sons, Jim Luthi and wife Laura of Portland, OR and Mark Francis and wife Lynn of Evanston, IL; daughter, Debbie Whittenburg Weems and husband Ian of Amarillo; grandchildren, Brock, Mia, Connor, Catherine and husband David, Hunter, Aaron, and Olivia; a host of wonderful, loyal friends; and his beloved dogs, Diva, Bullet and Casino. Much love and gratitude goes out to the wonderful and dedicated caregivers; nurse Sara, nurse Paula and chronic care coordinator Carol.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be made to Animal Rescue Shelter, Amarillo Health and Management or Animal Rescue of your choice.



