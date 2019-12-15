Jimmy Ray Johnson, 65, of Amarillo, died Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at The Church at Bushland with Jeff Ponder officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd., Amarillo.
Jimmy was born on January 29, 1954 in Shamrock, Texas to Lavonia and Claud Johnson. He owned and operated Autocraft, Inc., since 1988. He was a master craftsman and mechanic who was charitable and giving of his time to his church and friends. Jimmy was musically talented and could play any instrument.
His son, John Johnson, was the light of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Johnson, of Amarillo; his son, John Johnson of Amarillo; his mother, Clarene Johnson of Amarillo; his brother, Steve Johnson and wife Kathy of Fritch; his sister, Claudia and husband Roy Acuff of Burnett, Texas; his uncle, Charles Ray Fulks and wife Virginia, of Arlington, Texas; Brett Thoreson and wife Anna, of Amarillo; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019