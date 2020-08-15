J.L. Route was born April 20, 1933 in Marlin, Texas. Sunset for J.L. Route, better known as," Mr. Chilli" was August 9, 2020. J.L. Route was raised by his father, Comer Route and his grandmother, Mae Route. Mr. Route leaves to cherish his memory, his wife; Ruby Lee Route, daughters; Sharry Johnson (Amarillo TX.) and Margaret Thompson (Fort Worth TX.), sons; David Route (Seattle Washington), Michael Route (Fort Worth TX.), Don Route (Killeen TX.), Jerry Thompson (Albuquerque, NM) Also, he leaves a host of nieces and nephews as well as several grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Viewing will be held Friday, August 14th from 5PM-6PM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church and the funeral service will be held Saturday, August 15th at 11AM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church. To view the full obit, order flowers, and sign the tribute wall visit www.ggmortuary.com