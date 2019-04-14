Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Ann Douthit. View Sign

Jo Ann Douthit, 88, of Amarillo passed from this life on Thursday, April 4, 2019. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Funeral Directors, 8310 S. Coulter Road.



Born in Wichita Falls, Texas, Jo Ann was the daughter of Laurel E. and Mary Alice Harris. While attending Oklahoma Baptist University seeking a Nursing degree, Jo Ann met and fell in love with Jack Douthit. They were married in Oklahoma City, OK on June 9, 1951. The couple eventually moved to Amarillo, Texas where she was active in the First Baptist Church and her three boys' school, sport and community activities.



Jo Ann went on to work in legal administration for the law firm of Coulter, Morgan, Brittain and White. She enjoyed employment at the firm for over 20 years. During those years, she was an avid doll collector and craft maker. She was an exquisite china painter and a long time member of the Doll Club. Jo Ann enjoyed many years of play and fellowship within her Bunko group. Avid and talented in handcrafting, Jo Ann was favored for her personalized Christmas stockings and baby quilts.



Lovingly known to her grandchildren as "Nana" she was a caring and integral part of their love and support. She had compassion for people and provided a "listening" ear to those who readily shared their joys and struggles with her. She was much loved, trusted and admired by all who knew her.



Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents and grandsons, Devin Douthit and Ryan Douthit.



She is survived by David Douthit and wife Joan of Longmont, Colorado, Dwight Douthit of Amarillo, Texas and Doug Douthit and wife Kathy of Texarkana, Texas. Grandchildren are Heather Douthit Davis of San Antonio, Texas, Stephanie Pearson, Nicholas Douthit and Nathan Douthit of Amarillo, Texas. She is Nana to five great grandchildren, Rainey and Boston Davis, Corley, Andrew and Beatrix Pearson.



In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to .





