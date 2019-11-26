Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Ann Rogowski. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church 4100 S. Coulter Amarillo , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jo Ann, "Jo" Rogowski, 94, died peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Rosary will be said today at 6:00 p.m., at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church 4100 S. Coulter St. Mass of Christian burial will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church with Rev. John Valdez as celebrant. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. Amarillo.



Jo was born in Amarillo on September 22, 1925 to George C. and Regina Herrmann. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Amarillo and St. Mary's of the Woods College in Indiana. After graduating she returned to Amarillo and continued her career as a dietitian at St. Anthony's Hospital. In 1949, she married Dick Rogowski at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Amarillo. They celebrated their 65th anniversary several months before his death in 2014. She was a founding member of St. Hyacinth Catholic Church in Amarillo and later of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church of which she remained a member until the time of her death.



Jo was a loving wife and nurturing mother. She loved playing bridge with her friends for many years. She also was an avid solver of crossword puzzles, but she expressed her greatest joy in caring for her home and family.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Dick, son George and three sisters.



She is survived by her daughter, Ann and husband Joe of Wenatchee, WA; her son, Rick and wife, Charlotte of Amarillo, daughter, Judy Millar of Austin and daughter in law, Charlotte Rogowski of Minneapolis, Minnesota; sister, Rosemary Watson of Plano, TX; also surviving are eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; and special friend, Maria Corral. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



The family would like to express their appreciation for the caring staff at Bivins Pointe Gardens and BSA Hospice of the Southwest.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to BSA Hospice of Southwest, 6600 Killgore St., Amarillo, TX 79106 or St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4100 S. Coulter St. Amarillo, TX 79109. Online condolences may be shared at





Jo Ann, "Jo" Rogowski, 94, died peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Rosary will be said today at 6:00 p.m., at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church 4100 S. Coulter St. Mass of Christian burial will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church with Rev. John Valdez as celebrant. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. Amarillo.Jo was born in Amarillo on September 22, 1925 to George C. and Regina Herrmann. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Amarillo and St. Mary's of the Woods College in Indiana. After graduating she returned to Amarillo and continued her career as a dietitian at St. Anthony's Hospital. In 1949, she married Dick Rogowski at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Amarillo. They celebrated their 65th anniversary several months before his death in 2014. She was a founding member of St. Hyacinth Catholic Church in Amarillo and later of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church of which she remained a member until the time of her death.Jo was a loving wife and nurturing mother. She loved playing bridge with her friends for many years. She also was an avid solver of crossword puzzles, but she expressed her greatest joy in caring for her home and family.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Dick, son George and three sisters.She is survived by her daughter, Ann and husband Joe of Wenatchee, WA; her son, Rick and wife, Charlotte of Amarillo, daughter, Judy Millar of Austin and daughter in law, Charlotte Rogowski of Minneapolis, Minnesota; sister, Rosemary Watson of Plano, TX; also surviving are eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; and special friend, Maria Corral. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.The family would like to express their appreciation for the caring staff at Bivins Pointe Gardens and BSA Hospice of the Southwest.In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to BSA Hospice of Southwest, 6600 Killgore St., Amarillo, TX 79106 or St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4100 S. Coulter St. Amarillo, TX 79109. Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close