Jo Ann Sears Baker, of Amarillo died May 26, 2020. Visitation will be at Bykota Baptist Church on May 30, 2020 from 10-10:45 a.m., services to follow at 11 a.m. Graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery following the funeral. Lighthouse Funerals



