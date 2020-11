Or Copy this URL to Share

Jo Anna (Wilson) Mohney, 65, of Amarillo died November 8, 2020. A celebration of Jo's life will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10am in the Memorial Parks Funeral Home's Chapel of Memories; 6969 Interstate 40 East. Memorial Park Funeral Home



