Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Beth (Hughes) Smith. View Sign Service Information Sullivan Funeral Home - Vernon 1801 Houston St Vernon , TX 76384 (940)-552-6234 Send Flowers Obituary

Jo Beth Smith 94, of Panhandle passed away at Right at Home in Canyon on Wednesday May 8, 2019



Services will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 at the River Church in Panhandle at 2pm with Rev. Doug Harvey officiating. Burial will follow at the Panhandle Cemetery under the direction of Minton-Chatwell Funeral Home.



Jo Beth was born May 19, 1924 to Kathryn and Homer Hughes in Whittier California. They then moved to Borger, Texas where Jo Beth remained until she married Charles F. (Choc) Smith on August 10, 1941 in Panhandle Texas. There, they made a happy home for 63 years until Choc passed away on July 26, 2004



She served as First Lady during Choc's tenure as mayor of the city. She was active member of the First Christian Church and many clubs throughout her life, including a long membership in the Athenaeum Club. She enjoyed golf and bridge. Her family often wondered how she found people to play bridge with her against her amazing skills. She was known for her culinary genius with many benefitting from her homemade caramel apples at Halloween and her homemade rolls at the holidays. Her grandkids enjoyed their many summers at Camp Jo Beth.



Survivors include daughter Sandra Smith O'Connor of Amarillo, son and daughter in law, Mark and Lynette Smith of Panhandle, daughter in law, Carol Smith of Amarillo, grandchildren, Shane Keller of Dallas, McKenna and husband Gary Thomason of Amarillo, Spencer Smith and wife Cara of Dallas, Corey O'Connor of St. Louis, Dr. Blake and wife Jennifer Smith of Amarillo, Dr. Tyler and wife Ashley Smith of Amarillo; and five great grandchildren, Choc Thomason, Saylor and Quinn Smith, and Max Smith, all of Amarillo and Owen Smith of Dallas.



Jo Beth is preceded in heaven by her husband Choc, son Mike Smith, daughter Lynda Keller, brother James Hughes and grandson Toby Linn O'Connor.



It is a request that memorial be made by contributions to the Alzheimer's Foundation, Diabetes Research Foundation or the Toby Linn O'Connor Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Jesuit Foundation in Dallas, Texas.

Jo Beth Smith 94, of Panhandle passed away at Right at Home in Canyon on Wednesday May 8, 2019Services will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 at the River Church in Panhandle at 2pm with Rev. Doug Harvey officiating. Burial will follow at the Panhandle Cemetery under the direction of Minton-Chatwell Funeral Home.Jo Beth was born May 19, 1924 to Kathryn and Homer Hughes in Whittier California. They then moved to Borger, Texas where Jo Beth remained until she married Charles F. (Choc) Smith on August 10, 1941 in Panhandle Texas. There, they made a happy home for 63 years until Choc passed away on July 26, 2004She served as First Lady during Choc's tenure as mayor of the city. She was active member of the First Christian Church and many clubs throughout her life, including a long membership in the Athenaeum Club. She enjoyed golf and bridge. Her family often wondered how she found people to play bridge with her against her amazing skills. She was known for her culinary genius with many benefitting from her homemade caramel apples at Halloween and her homemade rolls at the holidays. Her grandkids enjoyed their many summers at Camp Jo Beth.Survivors include daughter Sandra Smith O'Connor of Amarillo, son and daughter in law, Mark and Lynette Smith of Panhandle, daughter in law, Carol Smith of Amarillo, grandchildren, Shane Keller of Dallas, McKenna and husband Gary Thomason of Amarillo, Spencer Smith and wife Cara of Dallas, Corey O'Connor of St. Louis, Dr. Blake and wife Jennifer Smith of Amarillo, Dr. Tyler and wife Ashley Smith of Amarillo; and five great grandchildren, Choc Thomason, Saylor and Quinn Smith, and Max Smith, all of Amarillo and Owen Smith of Dallas.Jo Beth is preceded in heaven by her husband Choc, son Mike Smith, daughter Lynda Keller, brother James Hughes and grandson Toby Linn O'Connor.It is a request that memorial be made by contributions to the Alzheimer's Foundation, Diabetes Research Foundation or the Toby Linn O'Connor Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Jesuit Foundation in Dallas, Texas. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 10 to May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close