Jo Beth Terry 84, of Amarillo died monday, June 3, 2019 in Amarillo



Graveside services will be at 11 AM Friday at Memorial Park Cemetery with Don Rice, pastor of First Baptist Church of Fritch officiating. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.



Mrs. Terry was born on Oct. 16, 1934 in Lone Wolf, OK. She lived in Amarillo most of her life. She was an avid reader and adored her grandchildren. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fritch.



Jo Beth married Bobby C. Terry on may 29, 1954 after courting for only 13 days. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2017. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Oscar "Chick" Hairgrove, her mother Ruby Mae bardwell, a daughter, Debby Gray, her granddaughter, Terri Beth Hensler, two sisters, Paula Latham and her husband Gene and Donna Reeves and her husband Bob.



She is survived by her son, Chuck Terry and wife Renee; two daughters, Trena Terry and Kelly Riddle and her husband Gary; three grandsons, Ty Hensler, Jeremy Terry and his wife Sonya and Tyler Terry and his wife Ivy; three granddaughters, Tami Williams and her husband Grant, Kandle Pierce and her husband Neil and Tanna Ludlum; six great-grandchildren, Titus, Tyler, Trinity, Elyse, Kennedy and Jett.



The family will receive friends from 5:30 pm to 7 pm Thursday at the funeral home.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 6 to June 7, 2019

