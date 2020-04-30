Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Dell Meaker. View Sign Service Information Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Send Flowers Obituary

Jo Dell Meaker died on April 26, 2020, at the age of 70. She was born October 30, 1949, to Helen and Julius Meaker, Jr. She graduated from Panhandle High School in 1968. During her high school years, Jo excelled in academics and athletics, and was a member of the first girls' track team at PHS in her sophomore year, participating in three state title championships from 1966-68. She graduated from West Texas State University in 1972 with a dual degree in Physical Education and Biology. She was a member of the first women's track team at WTSU and qualified for the AIAW National Track Meet in two events in 1970, and four events in 1971 and 1972, winning fourth place in the long jump in 1971. She was a member of Delta Psi Kappa Physical Education National Honors Fraternity and Chi Omega Sorority. She taught at Tascosa High School for 38 years, teaching biology, aquatic biology and environmental science and coached girls' track and cross country. Jo was chosen as Woman of the Year at West Texas State in 1971 and was inducted into the West Texas State University Hall of Champions in 1992. She was inducted into the Panhandle Hall of Fame in 1981 for coach of the year in track. Jo loved to scuba dive, and traveled all over the world following her passion. Among the many places she traveled, she dived on a World War II plane in Micronesia and also dived in the Red Sea. Jo also loved to snow ski, was an excellent cook and an avid reader and runner. Jo was predeceased by her mother, Helen Elizabeth Meaker, and father, Julius Ruden Meaker, Jr. Survivors include her sister, Lynn McGregor and husband Wynn of Aubrey, Texas, her sister, Carey Mackie and husband Richard of Pampa, Texas, her nephew, Nick McGregor and wife Shelly of Ponder, Texas, her nephew, Aaron McGregor and wife, Lindsey of Justin, Texas, her niece, Ginna Reynolds and husband Nick of Argyle, Texas, her niece, Aly Watkins and husband Jordan of Denton, Texas, her nephew, Jack Mackie of Denver, Colorado, her nephew, Dock Mackie of Carrollton, Texas, many grandnieces and nephews and her special friend Kathleen Green. In 1989, Jo donated her body to Texas Tech School of Medicine. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Brookdale Sleepy Holly for their love and caring of Jo, and also appreciation to Kindred Hospice. The family asks that any donations in memory of Jo be made to the Alzheimers Foundation. Jo touched the lives of many people, whether as family, friend, teacher or resident of Brookdale Sleepy Hollow. She will be missed.





