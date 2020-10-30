1/1
Jo Reta Lankford Nipp
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jo Reta Lankford Nipp, 89, of Amarillo died Monday, October 26, 2020.

Memorial services will be Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11:00 am, at Saint Stephen United Methodist Church, Amarillo, Texas. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Jo Reta was born on February 5, 1931, in Martha, Oklahoma, to Frank and Irene Lankford. She was a graduate of Blair High School in 1949.

She married Gerald Wayne Nipp on September 10, 1950. Jo Reta worked as a telephone operator while her husband, Gerald, finished his degree in Education. She worked as a teacher's aide at Glenwood Elementary in Amarillo for over 20 years. Jo was best known for the love and care she gave to raising her two sons and the support to her husband in his coaching and administrative career. Jo (VaVa) continued to be her family's biggest cheerleader, as she attended all the many activities of her six grandchildren.

She was a member of Polk Street United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two brothers, Phillip Lankford and Roland Lankford, and sister, DeErma Tippie.

Survivors include two sons, Gerald Nipp Jr. and wife Debra of Amarillo, and Bruce Nipp and wife Toni of Frisco; grandchildren, Justin Nipp and wife Jordan of Ft Worth, Tiffany Nipp of Katy, Teal Nipp Hagan and husband Jerry of Denver, Jordan Nipp and wife Kristi of Brock, William Nipp of Austin, and Haylee Nipp of Ft Worth; three great-grandchildren, Owen, Harper, and Duke; two more great-grands expected in the spring; sisters-in-law, Mary Lankford of Altus, OK, and Nelda Lankford of Amarillo.

The family suggests memorials to The Alzheimer's Association or Polk Street UMC, 1401 S. Polk St., Amarillo, TX 79101.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Stephen United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved