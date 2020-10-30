Jo Reta Lankford Nipp, 89, of Amarillo died Monday, October 26, 2020.
Memorial services will be Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11:00 am, at Saint Stephen United Methodist Church, Amarillo, Texas. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Jo Reta was born on February 5, 1931, in Martha, Oklahoma, to Frank and Irene Lankford. She was a graduate of Blair High School in 1949.
She married Gerald Wayne Nipp on September 10, 1950. Jo Reta worked as a telephone operator while her husband, Gerald, finished his degree in Education. She worked as a teacher's aide at Glenwood Elementary in Amarillo for over 20 years. Jo was best known for the love and care she gave to raising her two sons and the support to her husband in his coaching and administrative career. Jo (VaVa) continued to be her family's biggest cheerleader, as she attended all the many activities of her six grandchildren.
She was a member of Polk Street United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two brothers, Phillip Lankford and Roland Lankford, and sister, DeErma Tippie.
Survivors include two sons, Gerald Nipp Jr. and wife Debra of Amarillo, and Bruce Nipp and wife Toni of Frisco; grandchildren, Justin Nipp and wife Jordan of Ft Worth, Tiffany Nipp of Katy, Teal Nipp Hagan and husband Jerry of Denver, Jordan Nipp and wife Kristi of Brock, William Nipp of Austin, and Haylee Nipp of Ft Worth; three great-grandchildren, Owen, Harper, and Duke; two more great-grands expected in the spring; sisters-in-law, Mary Lankford of Altus, OK, and Nelda Lankford of Amarillo.
The family suggests memorials to The Alzheimer's Association
or Polk Street UMC, 1401 S. Polk St., Amarillo, TX 79101.
