Joan Carnes Clifton
1932 - 2020
Joan Carnes Clifton, 87, of Amarillo, TX died peacefully July 30, 2020. Graveside service will be at 10:00am Friday, August 7, 2020, at Llano Cemetery.

Joan was married to Bill Clifton for 63 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the Baptist Church her entire life,

Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and their two children, Beverly Kimbrough and Jimmy Clifton.

Joan is survived by six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors
5400 Bell Avenue
Amarillo, TX 79109
8063580441
