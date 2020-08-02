Joan Carnes Clifton, 87, of Amarillo, TX died peacefully July 30, 2020. Graveside service will be at 10:00am Friday, August 7, 2020, at Llano Cemetery.



Joan was married to Bill Clifton for 63 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the Baptist Church her entire life,



Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and their two children, Beverly Kimbrough and Jimmy Clifton.



Joan is survived by six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store